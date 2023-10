NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire on Governor’s Road, near Gordon Road, in Murrayville on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to a NHCFR representative, the fire is under control at this time.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.