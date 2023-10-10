Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy hygiene items, underwear and socks for students with donations

By Frances Weller
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Kathy Butler believes a clean, healthy child is a confident child. But some of her elementary school students at Williams Township don’t always have the basic necessities. That’s why she’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Our goal is to stock up our closet with hygiene items, underwear, socks, and basic necessities for our students that need it,” Butler said. “We want them to have all the things that they need to help them be successful. They should not have to worry about basic items.”

Ms. Butler needs to raise $604 to buy the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the items and have them delivered to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

