Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Combine operator killed in collision with train, officials say

The man killed in a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday has been identified. (SOURCE: KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Nebraska officials said a man was killed in a crash involving a combine harvester and a train on Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the operator of the combine, 65-year-old Benjamin Scholting, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 110th and Apple Roads at noon in Firth.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the eastbound combine passed in front of the southbound train when the collision took place.

A tow truck arrived at about 3:30 p.m. to begin working to remove the combine from the train tracks.

Officials said multiple roads near the crash site were closed during the cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Hawthorne at Oleander apartment complex in Wilmington.
17-year-old appears in court, accused of murdering sleeping cousin in Wilmington apartment
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Katrina “Tina” Joan York
Woman charged in Southport poisoning case

Latest News

Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
Coast Guard says it has recovered remaining parts of submersible that imploded, killing 5
A conceptual rendering for Founders Park created by McGill for the Town of Leland
Leland to hold ceremony marking start of construction on Founders Park renovations
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy hygiene items, underwear and socks for students with donations
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says