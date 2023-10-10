Senior Connect
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from Powerball drawing

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Leon Commerford III from Southport claimed his $100,000 Powerball prize on Oct. 10 for a drawing on Aug. 5, per the NC Education Lottery.

He bought the quick Pick ticket from the Murphy Express on North Howe Street in Southport.

“He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit. Commerford arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251,” a NCEL announcement states.

