Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department. The department is investigating what exactly occurred at the training center, according to spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

“We’re still trying to determine that. We know for sure there was a fire,” Nishida said.

A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

Firefighters were dispatched to the law enforcement training facility, near a county jail, at 9:41 a.m., said Fred Fielding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They arrived 11 minutes later to find a blaze but the deputies had already been taken to the hospital.

Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Hawthorne at Oleander apartment complex in Wilmington.
17-year-old appears in court, accused of murdering sleeping cousin in Wilmington apartment
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Police say incident at College and Oleander was result of accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Latest News

President Joe Biden planned to use a Tuesday speech about the four-day-old war between Israel...
LIVE: Biden remarks on war in Israel
Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the area of International...
Woman accused of stealing car in Wilmington, firing gun in Riegelwood
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy.
Texas prepares for inmate’s execution in hopes that Supreme Court allows it to happen
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
LIVE: Biden to condemn Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
Deborah Holt Noel and Wilbur Jones
Wilmington to be featured on PBS NC on Nov. 9