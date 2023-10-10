Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities said. (WWMT, Ciara Coleman via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A house fire in southwestern Michigan killed two children early Monday while two other people escaped from the burning structure, authorities said.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the home in Kalamazoo about 2 a.m. Officials said an adult and a child had made it out of the home but when crews arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor that quickly spread to the second floor.

Crews later found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport inside the home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Kalamazoo is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The public safety department said it extends its “sincerest condolences to the families of the victims.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Latest News

Union workers at Mack Trucks are on strike after voting down a tentative contract agreement...
Mack Trucks workers go on strike after rejecting tentative contract
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
Car rams into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco and police fatally shoot driver, officers say
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities...
Neighbors tried to help with Michigan house fire that killed 2 kids
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues