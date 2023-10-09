Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments

“This is still an open investigation and no further information can be released at this time.”
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, Oct. 9, that an arrest has been made and charges filed in connection to a Sept. 28 fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments.

According to the release, 30-year-old Jashe Favors has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. Favors was arrested in Hickory on warrants taken out by the WPD.

“This is in connection to a shooting that occurred on September 28th where officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Plum Nearly Lane,” the WPD release states. “One man was shot following a domestic dispute. In reviewing the evidence and in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, warrants were issued for 2nd Degree Murder.

“This is still an open investigation and no further information can be released at this time.”

Police identify man killed in shooting at 34 North Apartments complex
shooting at 34 North Apartments complex

According to a previous statement from a spokesperson with the WPD, the incident took place at approximately 9:26 p.m. and started as a domestic dispute between the man and a woman.

“This was not a random shooting, this was not a gang-related shooting. The two parties were known to each other. The public is safe,” Lt. Greg Willet with the WPD said at the time.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place this...
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence

Latest News

Two Columbus County Schools employees were recently recognized for their efforts towards...
Columbus Co. Schools recognized for Indian education program
A suspect is in custody after a homicide Monday at Fort Fisher Historic Park, the New Hanover...
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
64 guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles since the beginning of the year.
Wilmington police reminding residents to lock cars, over 60 guns stolen from vehicles so far this year
“This is still an open investigation and no further information can be released at this time.”
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments