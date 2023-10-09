Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, Oct. 9, that an arrest has been made and charges filed in connection to a Sept. 28 fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments.

According to the release, 30-year-old Jashe Favors has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. Favors was arrested in Hickory on warrants taken out by the WPD.

“This is in connection to a shooting that occurred on September 28th where officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Plum Nearly Lane,” the WPD release states. “One man was shot following a domestic dispute. In reviewing the evidence and in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, warrants were issued for 2nd Degree Murder.

“This is still an open investigation and no further information can be released at this time.”

According to a previous statement from a spokesperson with the WPD, the incident took place at approximately 9:26 p.m. and started as a domestic dispute between the man and a woman.

“This was not a random shooting, this was not a gang-related shooting. The two parties were known to each other. The public is safe,” Lt. Greg Willet with the WPD said at the time.

