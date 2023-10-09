Woman accused of stabbing man in Columbus Co,

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City woman is accused of stabbing a man late Saturday night in Nakina.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tiffani Branch Dudney has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officials say Dudney allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old man in the area of Rocky Lane at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The victim, who suffered injuries to his chest and arms, was taken to the hospital.

There were no updates to his condition as of Monday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office says the incident it still under investigation.

