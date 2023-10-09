Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman accused of stabbing man in Columbus Co,

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tiffani Branch Dudney has been...
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tiffani Branch Dudney has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City woman is accused of stabbing a man late Saturday night in Nakina.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tiffani Branch Dudney has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officials say Dudney allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old man in the area of Rocky Lane at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The victim, who suffered injuries to his chest and arms, was taken to the hospital.

There were no updates to his condition as of Monday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office says the incident it still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place this...
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence

Latest News

Two Columbus County Schools employees were recently recognized for their efforts towards...
Columbus Co. Schools recognized for Indian education program
Faye Gore says her dog, Zani, was killed last month.
Tabor City man charged after video surfaces online of dog being beaten
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness. (MGN)
Breast cancer screening event set for Oct. 21 at MLK Center
American Indian students in Columbus County participate in Indian Education Program
Columbus County employees recognized for efforts on State Advisory Council of Indian Education
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments