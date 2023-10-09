Senior Connect
WNC man who died more than 50 years ago in Vietnam returns home

Captain Fred Hall returned home to western North Carolina 54 years after he died in a plane crash while serving in the Air Force in the Vietnam War.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 54 years after Captain Fred M. Hall died while serving this country in Vietnam, the western North Carolina native is finally home.

“It almost brings me to tears because his family is going to have closure,” said Vietnam Veteran Larry Miller.

In March, Hall’s remains were finally identified. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Hall died when the F-4D Phantom II he was the navigator for crashed into a mountain ridge in April of 1969. Because of the heavy enemy presence in the area, and later the considerable amount of unexploded ordnance at the site, his remains were not able to be recovered and identified until now.

“A feeling of relief, even among the sadness that it’s a funeral, but I’m glad that he’s back and can be with his family,” said Vietnam Veteran Mason Harris.

Hall arrived at GSP International Airport on Sunday afternoon with family members and fellow servicemen from Vietnam before being taken to his hometown of Waynesville.

“Vietnam, Iraq, all the wars they’re all the same. We’re all brothers, and we all take care of each other,” said Vietnam Veteran Gary Swistak.

Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1049 out of Spartanburg were among those welcoming Hall back home for the first time in more than 50 years.

“It’s our way to salute him and give him a welcome home that we never got,” said Miller.

“We’re out here to let people know we haven’t forgotten about him,” added Harris.

The funeral service for Hall will take place on Tuesday morning, followed by a procession from the funeral home to the Green Hill Cemetery, where Hill will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

