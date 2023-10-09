Senior Connect
Wilmington Police: Two men fought on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd. while stopped

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are at the scene of a fight involving two men who were stopped in separate cars at Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.

According to a spokesperson with WPD, a passenger from one car asked for help from another man in a different car when a fight broke out between the two while they were stopped.

One person has been reported detained and there are currently no charges.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

