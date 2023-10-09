Senior Connect
Wilmington police reminding residents to lock cars, over 60 guns stolen from vehicles so far this year

(Emily Rittman, KCTV5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a reminder on Monday, Oct. 9, for residents to lock their vehicles.

According to the WPD, as of Friday, 64 guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles since the beginning of the year.

“WPD wants to urge citizens to ensure their cars are locked to prevent theft,” the release states. “Every week in our city, law enforcement officers take firearms off criminals during traffic stops, calls for service and other encounters. Most of the time these firearms were stolen from victims who left their car unlocked.

“People who can not legally purchase a firearm will buy one off the street that has been stolen from a law abiding citizen. Please lock your cars and don’t leave your firearms in your car overnight.”

