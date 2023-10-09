Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police looking for runaway juvenile

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, Oct. 8, that it is looking for 15-year-old Quaylin Glenn.

Police describe Glenn as being 6′1″ tall, weighing 246 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair. The WPD says he has a faux hawk haircut.

According to the WPD, Glenn was las seen wearing high-top shoes.

An image of Glenn has not been provided at this time.

If you see Glenn, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police investigating a death at an apartment complex.
Wilmington Police investigating death at apartment complex along Oleander Dr.
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Courtesy of East Carolina University
ECU doctor working on drug that has potential to cure skin cancer
Survivors, supporters, and those currently fighting came out to support breast cancer awareness.
Thousands come out to run for breast cancer awareness

Latest News

Fishin' with Special Friends tournament 2021.
Fishin’ with Special Friends hosts 12th annual fishing tournament
American Indian students in Columbus County participate in Indian Education Program
Columbus County employees recognized for efforts on State Advisory Council of Indian Education
Wilmington Police investigating a death at an apartment complex.
Wilmington Police investigating death at apartment complex along Oleander Dr.
Food vendors prepare to serve thousands this weekend at Riverfest
Food vendors prepare to serve thousands this weekend at Riverfest
Pumpkins
Local pumpkin patches begin opening for fall hours