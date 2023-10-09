Wilmington police looking for runaway juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, Oct. 8, that it is looking for 15-year-old Quaylin Glenn.

Police describe Glenn as being 6′1″ tall, weighing 246 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair. The WPD says he has a faux hawk haircut.

According to the WPD, Glenn was las seen wearing high-top shoes.

An image of Glenn has not been provided at this time.

If you see Glenn, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

