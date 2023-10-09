Senior Connect
UNCW to host cybersecurity industry conference

Speakers at the conference will include government representatives and leaders in the private sector.(Pixabay / MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is set to host a cybersecurity-focused conference on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 12-13.

Speakers at the conference will include government representatives and leaders in the private sector.

“We have an action-packed two days that cover almost every hot topic in today’s cybersecurity landscape. Presentations and workshops cover: Threat Modeling, Advanced Persistent Threats, Enhancing MFA, Real-Life SOC War Stories, Implementing ZTA, How AI is Changing the Internet, WikiLoader, An Offensive Cybersecuity Tool, Social Engineering against the Supply Chain, Adversarial AI, Maritime Cybersecurity Maturity, and so much more,” the UNCW website states.

You can register to attend and learn more online here.

