Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tabor City man charged after video surfaces online of dog being beaten

Faye Gore says her dog, Zani, was killed last month.
Faye Gore says her dog, Zani, was killed last month.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a dog being beaten in Nakina last month.

Nicholas Demarion McGirt, of Tabor City, was charged with cruelty to animals on Oct. 6.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office began investigating last month after video surfaced online of a dog being beaten.

The dog’s owner said she let her chihuahua, Zani, out at around 6 p.m. so that he could “use the restroom.”

At 9 a.m. the following day, Zani was found dead in a nearby field, according to the incident report.

“A video surfaced showing the dog being beaten by [an 18 year old] and the video was recorded by a 16 yr old juvenile,” the incident report states.

The video was posted to social media, but has since been removed, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Nicholas Demarion McGirt, of Tabor City, was charged with cruelty to animals on Oct. 6.
Nicholas Demarion McGirt, of Tabor City, was charged with cruelty to animals on Oct. 6.(CCSO)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place this...
Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence

Latest News

Two Columbus County Schools employees were recently recognized for their efforts towards...
Columbus Co. Schools recognized for Indian education program
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Tiffani Branch Dudney has been...
Woman accused of stabbing man in Columbus Co,
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness. (MGN)
Breast cancer screening event set for Oct. 21 at MLK Center
American Indian students in Columbus County participate in Indian Education Program
Columbus County employees recognized for efforts on State Advisory Council of Indian Education