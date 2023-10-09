Southport working to remove city ordinance that limits political signage

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A little-known ordinance in Southport has caught the board of alderman’s attention, despite not being enforced.

It’s a city ordinance that limits the number of political signs that can go up on private property to one. The ordinance also says the sign cannot be more than eight square feet in area per display face and cannot have more than two faces per sign.

Alderman Lowe Davis found out about the ordinance when a friend called her and said: “You know Lowe, I’d really like to have one of your signs in my yard, but I’ve already got somebody else’s. And I support both of you.”

Davis says the ordinance violates the First Amendment.

“I can’t believe that this is here. First of all, it’s unconstitutional. Second of all, it’s not being enforced,” Davis said.

Davis took action, bringing it up to the board of alderman who took a look at this ordinance that has been in the city’s rules for years.

Regardless, there are political signs on just about every street corner in Southport, including in private yards. Oftentimes, there’s more than one. I’m told many people are not following this ordinance because it’s not being enforced.

Davis understands why the ordinance might have been implemented in the first place.

“I know what the probable thinking was behind it: trying to cut down on all the visual clutter in town around campaign time,” she said.

He says it’s important that it’s removed regardless of if it’s being enforced. She’s running for re-election and doesn’t want this rule to get in the way of people’s freedom of speech.

“We should not have an unconstitutional law on our books. We take an oath when we’re sworn in to uphold the constitution, so certainly we cannot - ethically, even - have something like this in our book of ordinances,” Davis said.

The board of alderman has passed the rule onto the planning board, who will take a look at the ordinance to decide its future.

Davis said there was no pushback from the mayor or board of alderman. They unanimously agreed to stop enforcing the ordinance while the city goes through the official process to remove it.

The city of Southport is still enforcing other political sign guidelines, the city manager says.

Signs cannot be placed in the way of traffic or the city’s right-of-way. They can be put up 30 days before early voting and must be removed 10 days after Election Day.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.