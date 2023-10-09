Southport FD hosting community dinners, several programs during Fire Prevention Week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - For Fire Prevention Week, the Southport Fire Department is hosting several programs to educate the community on fire safety.

Monday

On Monday, Oct. 9, the fire department will be at the Southport Woman’s Club Health Fair beginning at 2 p.m. There will be “free fire prevention giveaways and safety items,” according to the SFD.

The fair is being held at the Southport Community Building, located at 223 E Bay St.

From 5 to 6 p.m., the fire department will host a dinner and fire prevention demonstration at the Caswell Beach Substation, located at 1100 Caswell Beach Road.

“Come sit down with your friendly neighborhood firefighters! Feel free to ask questions and get to know Southport Fire Personnel!,” the SFD announcement states.

Drinks and “firehouse chili, cornbread, crackers, and all the fixin’s” will be provided for free.

Tuesday

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the SFD will host another chili dinner, this time at the Southport Headquarters, located at 1011 North Howe St.

Drinks and “firehouse chili, cornbread, crackers, and all the fixin’s” will be provided for free.

“Come and meet your local firefighters and EMTs,” the announcement states.

