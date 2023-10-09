Senior Connect
Smithfield Foods to close Charlotte plant, move production to Tar Heel facility

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Smithfield Foods announced Monday that it plans to close its Charlotte pork-processing plant and transfer production to its facility in Tar Heel.

The move will “increase efficiency and better utilize existing capacity,” according to Smithfield. The company will provide financial and other transition assistance to the 107 employees affected by the closure and plans to meet with employees to discuss potential options such as transfers to other facilities. The company will give a financial incentive package for hourly employees who stay at the Charlotte facility until its final day of production in December.

“Providing transition support to our Charlotte employees is our number one priority,” said Doug Sutton, chief manufacturing officer for Smithfield Foods, in a statement. “We appreciate their commitment to producing good food responsibly, and we hope many of them will continue in roles at other Smithfield locations.”

The company employs almost 40,000 people in the U.S., including over 10,000 in North Carolina alone.

