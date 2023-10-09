“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” heads to CFCC’s Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College is set to host The Simon & Garfunkel Story for one show on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2024.

The concert-style tribute show aims to recreate the magic of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, depicting the journey shared by the folk-rock musicians.

“The internationally acclaimed hit theater show tells the story of Simon & Garfunkel, from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s and their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981, with over half a million fans in attendance,” a CFCC announcement states.

“The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more, complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that transport audiences down memory lane,” the announcement continues.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 to Wilson Center Members and on Oct. 13 to the general public online. Tickets will also be available at the Ticket Central box office in person and over the phone at (910) 362-7999 from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

