Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect is in custody after a homicide Monday at Fort Fisher Historic Park, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place this morning at Fort Fisher Historic Park,” the post states. “The suspect is in custody; there is no threat to the general public. This is an ongoing investigation; additional information will be available as the investigation progresses.”

Officials told WECT that a man was shot multiple times at the Fort Fisher Battle Acre Tour Stop parking lot.

The area of the investigation has been blocked off, but Fort Fisher Boulevard is still open.

No further details are available at this time.

