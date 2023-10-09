Riverfest wraps up in Wilmington

Senior Connect
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sunday was the final day for the annual Riverfest festival in Wilmington, venders said they plan to come back next year.

It’s just been great, you know the last couple years with COVID and everything. It’s been really nice to you know,  to be able to go to these big events like this and you know, make some money and be a part of the community really,” said Ethan Dennis with Millie’s Funnel Cakes.

At Riverfest people had the chance to enjoy food, live music, games and shop from local vendors. This year Riverfest anticipated having about 100,000 people come through the festival.

“We have made quite a few sales. So yesterday, I think on average we made over $100 Just in our tips. I’m not entirely sure about sales revenue, but we did really good with tips yesterday,” said Dennis.

On Sunday the festival also featured a classic car display and gave people the chance for some photos. Vendors who came out to Riverfest say it’s been a successful weekend.

“It has been very busy. But it’s also been wonderful, you know, like, it’s very hard for me to explain it’s just a wonderful experience. I recommend it to anybody,” said Dennis.

