Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Refuel gas station and convenience store coming to Riverlights

Refuel, a gas station and convenience store, will open its first Wilmington location in...
Refuel, a gas station and convenience store, will open its first Wilmington location in 7Bridge, a mixed-use commercial development in Riverlights.(Refuel)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Refuel, a gas station and convenience store, will open its first Wilmington location in 7Bridge, a mixed-use commercial development in Riverlights.

According to a news release, the store “will offer eight fuel pumps, in addition to a neighborhood store, deli and quick-serve restaurant.”

Officials expect construction to begin later this year with the store opening in late 2024.

“We’re excited to bring Refuel’s unique blend of convenience, quality fuel, and delicious food offerings to the Riverlights community. Our commitment to providing a top-notch experience for our customers aligns perfectly with the vision for 7Bridge,” said Colleen Barrett, Refuel’s Sr. Director of Design and Construction.

7Bridge is a 120-acre mixed-use village near Riverlights’ southern entrance. It includes multiple residential projects including:

  • Argento, a multi-family apartment community
  • The Cottages, Wilmington’s first single-family-for-rent neighborhood
  • Luminance at Riverlights, a combined independent and assisted living senior living campus.

“Refuel complements our plans for 7Bridge which we are developing as a pedestrian-friendly mixed use commercial neighborhood that elevates the everyday for our Riverlights community and the surrounding area,” said Nick Cassala, vice president of operations for Riverlights.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police investigating death at apartment complex along Oleander Drive
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Courtesy of East Carolina University
ECU doctor working on drug that has potential to cure skin cancer
American Indian students in Columbus County participate in Indian Education Program
Columbus County employees recognized for efforts on State Advisory Council of Indian Education

Latest News

The closure will take place Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9-10, as contractors complete work.
Portion of West Gate Drive closed for work in Leland
Captain Fred Hall returned home to western North Carolina 54 years after he died in a plane...
WNC man who died more than 50 years ago in Vietnam returns home
The development, referred to as MidCastle in the plans submitted Sept. 27, would be located at...
Plans submitted for mixed-use development at former site of WAVE Transit facility
Pender Patriots named Football Team of the Week