Refuel gas station and convenience store coming to Riverlights

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Refuel, a gas station and convenience store, will open its first Wilmington location in 7Bridge, a mixed-use commercial development in Riverlights.

According to a news release, the store “will offer eight fuel pumps, in addition to a neighborhood store, deli and quick-serve restaurant.”

Officials expect construction to begin later this year with the store opening in late 2024.

“We’re excited to bring Refuel’s unique blend of convenience, quality fuel, and delicious food offerings to the Riverlights community. Our commitment to providing a top-notch experience for our customers aligns perfectly with the vision for 7Bridge,” said Colleen Barrett, Refuel’s Sr. Director of Design and Construction.

7Bridge is a 120-acre mixed-use village near Riverlights’ southern entrance. It includes multiple residential projects including:

Argento, a multi-family apartment community

The Cottages, Wilmington’s first single-family-for-rent neighborhood

Luminance at Riverlights, a combined independent and assisted living senior living campus.

“Refuel complements our plans for 7Bridge which we are developing as a pedestrian-friendly mixed use commercial neighborhood that elevates the everyday for our Riverlights community and the surrounding area,” said Nick Cassala, vice president of operations for Riverlights.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.