Portion of West Gate Drive closed for work in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is giving drivers a heads up about a closure on West Gate Drive in Leland.

The closure will take place Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9-10, as contractors complete work.

“A detour and signs are in place. Please be careful driving in the area,” the town announcement states.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ A portion of West Gate Drive is closed today and tomorrow, Oct. 9 and 10, as contractors work in the area. A detour and signs are in place. Please be careful driving in the area. #LelandNC pic.twitter.com/z8FuPtO6Ht — Town of Leland (@Townofleland) October 9, 2023

