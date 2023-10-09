Senior Connect
Portion of West Gate Drive closed for work in Leland

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is giving drivers a heads up about a closure on West Gate Drive in Leland.

The closure will take place Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 9-10, as contractors complete work.

“A detour and signs are in place. Please be careful driving in the area,” the town announcement states.

