Plans submitted for mixed-use development at former site of WAVE Transit facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington for a mixed-use development at the former site of a WAVE Transit facility.

The development, referred to as MidCastle in the plans submitted Sept. 27, would be located at 1110 Castle St.

Plans call for four buildings on the property, consisting of a total of 98 apartments and more than 4,000 square feet of commercial space:

Building 1 would have 12 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments and 647 square feet for retail.

Building 2 would have 14 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom apartments and no retail space.

Building 3 would have 18 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom apartments and 3,000 square feet for retail.

Building 4 would have 12 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments and 647 square feet for retail.

The site previously served as WAVE Transit’s operations and maintenance facility before being released back to the city in June 2015 when WAVE left the property.

