Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender Patriots named Football Team of the Week

(Credit: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender Patriots have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 8.

Pender High scored a school record 106 points in its victory over Hobbton High.

The game sets a state record for combined points in a high school football game, with a final score of 106-83.

The Patriots improve to 4-3 overall and scored 88 or more points in a game for the second time this season. They beat Lejeune High 88-34 in Week 1.

Pender High hosts Whiteville High Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police investigating death at apartment complex along Oleander Drive
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Courtesy of East Carolina University
ECU doctor working on drug that has potential to cure skin cancer
American Indian students in Columbus County participate in Indian Education Program
Columbus County employees recognized for efforts on State Advisory Council of Indian Education

Latest News

Friday Night Football: Week 8
Friday Night Football: Week 8 Part 2
Friday Night Football: Week 8 Part 2
Friday Night Football: Week 8 Part 1
Friday Night Football: Week 8 Part 1
The Ashley Screaming Eagles have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week...
Ashley Screaming Eagles named Football Team of the Week