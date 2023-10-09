Pender Patriots named Football Team of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender Patriots have been named the Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 8.

Pender High scored a school record 106 points in its victory over Hobbton High.

The game sets a state record for combined points in a high school football game, with a final score of 106-83.

The Patriots improve to 4-3 overall and scored 88 or more points in a game for the second time this season. They beat Lejeune High 88-34 in Week 1.

Pender High hosts Whiteville High Friday at 7:30 p.m.

