A Pawsitive Mission to hold annual brewery fundraiser

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pawsitive Mission is inviting the community to its annual brewery fundraiser at Mad Mole Brewing on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.

It will include a silent auction and raffle prizes, face painting, a doggie kissing booth, live music and on-site screen printing with Creo Print Co.

Proceeds will benefit A Pawsitive Mission, a program from Paws-Ability that aims to provide emergency funding to pet parents attempting to pay veterinary bills after serious injury or illness.

Last year’s event raised $10,000, according to A Pawsitive Mission, and the organizers hope to bring in even more this year.

“After witnessing Guinness go through an emergency medical situation, I truly understand the importance of Paws-ability and its program A Pawsitive Mission; the hopes of keeping furry best friends with their families. Our collaboration with Mad Mole Brewery is only natural since it has become mine and Guinness’s favorite pet friendly brewery!” said Devan Mitchell, A Pawsitive Mission team member and event lead.

You can learn more and donate online.

