Operation Crash Reduction aims to prevent speeding-related fatalities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program is enforcing Operation Crash Reduction from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15 to enforce safe driving and prevent fatal crashes.

Motorists might notice law enforcement increased cracking down on speeding and bringing awareness to unsafe speeds statewide, including radar operations and speed display signs.

The campaign is part of a greater effort led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to target speed, distraction and impairment in North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C.

“Ensuring the safety of all drivers is our highest priority,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “We are urging everyone to slow down and obey the posted roadway signs. The choices you make behind the wheel can help save lives.”

According to the NCDOT, October is one of the deadliest months of the year for fatal vehicle crashes, with North Carolina experiencing an average of 148 fatalities every October from 2017 to 2021.

Twenty-nine percent of the 12,330 people who died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021 were related to speeding.

“Speeding accounts for nearly one-third of all fatalities on our roads and puts everyone at risk,” said NHTSA’s Acting Administrator Ann Carlson. “Speed limits aren’t a suggestion; they are the law.”

For more information and statistics on speeding in North Carolina, visit the Speed a Little. Lose a Lot page.

