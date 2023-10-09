New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 9, that it is looking for 14-year-old Jenna Headden.

According to the sheriff’s office, Headden was las seen on Sunday in the 900 block of Kenningston Street wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Authorities describe Headden as being 5′5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds and having finger tattoos, brown eyes and long brown hair.

The NHCSO says that Headden may be with her boyfriend, Michael Lewis.

The sheriff’s office can be contacted at (910) 798-4535.

Michael Lewis (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

