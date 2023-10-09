NCDOT engineer answers questions about Military Cutoff Road extension

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Military Cutoff Road extension connecting Market Street to I-140 opened last month, but some people have had questions and concerns about the adjustment to the new traffic pattern.

N.C. Department of Transportation Division 3 Engineer Chad Kimes visited the WECT studio to answer questions about the project on Monday, Oct. 9.

Why is there a lack of street signs and lights on the extension?

“We are in the process of completing the project; it is still under construction,” said Kimes “The part that opened from Market Street to I-140, was to help get rid of some of the congestion on Market Street.”

Kimes notes that construction is still ongoing on Market Street up to Middlesound Loop Road. Temporary signs have been added until the project is fully complete.

There are no reflectors on the extension, will that change?

“The reflectors on the pavement are the last thing that goes in when a project is fully complete,” Kimes said.

He says to expect those markings and reflectors in the next few weeks.

We’ve been hearing that there is a lot of congestion. The aim of this project was to eliminate some of that congestion?

“Once again, this project is not in its final stage,” said Kimes.

He notes that one of the “most important ramps” is yet to be opened and that some people aren’t used to taking advantage of the new road yet.

What are some of the positives you’re hearing about this extension?

“We have received a lot of positives to this date. Time reduction is the number one on how much time it’s saving to get out to I-140,” said Kimes. “We’re seeing a huge reduction in the congestion up in Porters Neck area, which is what we expected to see.”

“This is also stage one out of three projects. So keep in mind, there’s more projects coming in behind this. This will eventually go to the north side of Hampstead. And as we continue to build and open these sections, it’ll only get better in the future.”

