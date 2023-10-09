Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase

He faces charges from two police departments.
Dezire Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Dezire Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.(Mooresville Police Department)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System in the early morning hours of Oct. 7.

According to Statesville officials, it happened around 4:25 a.m. after a patient, Dezire Goldman, left the hospital. The ambulance was parked near the emergency department’s door.

[See also: Stolen ambulance leads to multi-county chase]

The ambulance was later found by the Mooresville Police Department, leading to a pursuit. Goldman was eventually caught and charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist/obstruct/delay.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department also obtained a warrant specifically for the theft of the ambulance, which was also served by Mooresville officers with their charges.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Maurice Hall Jr.
Officials identify suspect and victim in homicide at Fort Fisher Historic Park
17-year-old charged with first degree murder after homicide at apartment complex
Jashe Favors
Woman charged in connection to Sept. fatal shooting at 34 North Apartments
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Jenna Headden
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Latest News

Civilians who survived the attacks have had to shelter when sirens warn of new attacks, and...
‘When I go into the bomb shelter, I pray and I pray’: Holden Beach Couple stuck in Israel amidst attacks from Hamas
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Father turned himself in for Amber Alert, police say; girl found ‘unharmed’
Father of Amber Alert child surrenders after calling WRAL News
Highway 6: Ghost Fleet Oyster Co. boasts quality taste and eco-impact of NC oysters
Highway 6: Ghost Fleet Oyster Co. boasts quality taste and eco-impact of NC oysters
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.
Wilmington Police: One man injured after shooting on Oleander Dr. and S College Rd.