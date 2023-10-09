Senior Connect
Lumberton police investigating after bystander’s car caught in the middle of shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a woman’s car was caught in the middle of a shooting Monday morning.

Captain Terry Parker said officers responded to the shooting call around 11:10 a.m. after the vehicle had been hit by gunfire near the 2800 block of West 5th Street in Lumberton.

Officers on the scene found that the Toyota sedan had been hit by the shots on the driver’s door. The car was driving down Dunn Road near Olive Drive at the time and two women were inside. Neither were hit by the shots fired but had minor injuries from the broken glass.

Lumberton Police Department said the shots fired were a result of two or more people shooting at each other and the Toyota was not involved in any way.

Officers have taken one 16-year-old boy into custody for questioning, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Sergeant Brent Chavis at (910) 671-3845.

