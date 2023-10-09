Senior Connect
High school student donates 7,000 lbs. of produce from own garden

In less than two years, she has donated approximately $15,000 worth of produce to organizations in Iowa.
By Kyle Bales and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WHEATLAND, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A high school student in Iowa donated 7,000 pounds of produce from her own garden to various nonprofit organizations in the area.

In less than two years, she has donated about $15,000 worth of produce.

Junior Lauren Schroeder began her journey at a food drive during the COVID-19 pandemic when she noticed there wasn’t enough produce being given to community members.

In her sophomore year, Lauren’s family gave her a half-acre of land to start her own garden.

She was awarded a grant from the Future Farmers of America and was able to expand her garden to a full acre with a fence to protect crops from pests.

The garden includes over 20 types of produce including tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, squash, cauliflower, zucchini, broccoli, herbs and others.

“I want to impact community members,” Lauren said. “Many people help you out, but it makes more difference when you help other people out. That’s what makes me most happy.”

Lauren has spent over 1,000 hours working in the garden with help from her siblings and parents.

Her goal is to donate a total of 20,000 pounds of produce by the time she graduates high school in 2025.

Lauren plans to expand the garden and add organizations to her donation list through her first year of college.

