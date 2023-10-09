Greenville police confirm homicide victim’s body found in trash can

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have confirmed that a man’s body was found in a trash can sitting beside a home in one Eastern Carolina city.

Greenville police say they are still awaiting an autopsy for the cause of death of Antonio Bond, of Windsor, but are investigating his death as a homicide.

The 35-year-old man’s body was discovered around 9:20 Sunday morning after officers got a call of suspicious activity in the 900 block of Tyson Street.

A neighbor told WITN that Bond’s body was found in one of two trash cans in the home’s side yard.

Police say they have already developed strong leads in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

