Fishin’ with Special Friends hosts 12th annual fishing tournament

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fishin’ with Special Friends is hosting their 12th annual fishing tournament on October 14, 2023 at Jonnie Mercers Pier in Wrightsville Beach. The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Fishin’ with Special Friends is an organization that provides opportunities for kids and adults with special needs to get outside and enjoy fishing, along with their families.

There will be special prizes and pizza for families and volunteers who are participating.

“Fishin’ With Special Friends, a national non-profit organization, will supply for the special needs participants of this tournament: rod, reels, pass, bait, bottled water and volunteers to help our “Special Friends” have a day of fun in the sun,” according to a press release.

The organization is welcoming anyone who wants to volunteer or participate. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 8 a.m. the day of the tournament.

For more information, visit FishinWithSpecialFriends.org or register here.

