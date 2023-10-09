Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Fishin’ with Special Friends hosts 12th annual fishing tournament

Fishin' with Special Friends tournament 2021.
Fishin' with Special Friends tournament 2021.(Bambi Weavil)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fishin’ with Special Friends is hosting their 12th annual fishing tournament on October 14, 2023 at Jonnie Mercers Pier in Wrightsville Beach. The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Fishin’ with Special Friends is an organization that provides opportunities for kids and adults with special needs to get outside and enjoy fishing, along with their families.

There will be special prizes and pizza for families and volunteers who are participating.

“Fishin’ With Special Friends, a national non-profit organization, will supply for the special needs participants of this tournament: rod, reels, pass, bait, bottled water and volunteers to help our “Special Friends” have a day of fun in the sun,” according to a press release.

The organization is welcoming anyone who wants to volunteer or participate. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 8 a.m. the day of the tournament.

For more information, visit FishinWithSpecialFriends.org or register here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
It's Sea Dogs and More's second year attending the festival. They're coming prepared with 1,200...
Food vendors prepare to serve thousands this weekend at Riverfest
Erik Estrada is coming back to Wilmington. The star of the 70′s NBC hit show 'CHiPs' is...
Erik Estrada coming to Wilmington for meet and greet event
Whiteville High School
Two more students charged after bomb threats at schools in Columbus Co.

Latest News

American Indian students in Columbus County participate in Indian Education Program
Columbus County employees recognized for efforts on State Advisory Council of Indian Education
Wilmington Police investigating a death at an apartment complex.
Wilmington Police investigating death at apartment complex along Oleander Dr.
Food vendors prepare to serve thousands this weekend at Riverfest
Food vendors prepare to serve thousands this weekend at Riverfest
Pumpkins
Local pumpkin patches begin opening for fall hours