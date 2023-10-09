Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: rebounding temperatures, eventual rain chances

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 8, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gloriously autumnal Monday across the Cape Fear Region with sunshine, light westerly breezes, and temperatures reaching for the pleasant middle 70s after some nippy 40s first thing. Sunset is 6:45.

Ahead of the next cold front, your First Alert Forecast turns slightly warmer and muggier midweek with medium rain chances developing by Thursday or Friday. The next batch of crisp, chilly, autumnal air is tracking for Sunday and early next week.

In the tropics, development of a new storm named Sean remains likely in the low latitudes of the eastern Atlantic Ocean this week. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats. Stay vigilant as Hurricane Season winds down with wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police investigating a death at an apartment complex.
Wilmington Police investigating death at apartment complex along Oleander Dr.
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Courtesy of East Carolina University
ECU doctor working on drug that has potential to cure skin cancer
Survivors, supporters, and those currently fighting came out to support breast cancer awareness.
Thousands come out to run for breast cancer awareness

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 8, 2023
First Alert Forecast: chilly, especially for the mornings, in the new week
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 8, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 7, 2023
First Alert Forecast: embracing fall vibes