First Alert Forecast: rebounding temperatures, eventual rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gloriously autumnal Monday across the Cape Fear Region with sunshine, light westerly breezes, and temperatures reaching for the pleasant middle 70s after some nippy 40s first thing. Sunset is 6:45.

Ahead of the next cold front, your First Alert Forecast turns slightly warmer and muggier midweek with medium rain chances developing by Thursday or Friday. The next batch of crisp, chilly, autumnal air is tracking for Sunday and early next week.

In the tropics, development of a new storm named Sean remains likely in the low latitudes of the eastern Atlantic Ocean this week. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no definable threats. Stay vigilant as Hurricane Season winds down with wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

