Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Coast Guard medevacs injured man from survey vessel offshore Charleston

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard says they medevaced a man from a survey vessel 51 miles offshore of Charleston on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders got a report from the captain of the Thomas Jefferson survey vessel just before noon, a press release states. The report stated that a 43-year-old crew member suffered from a severe cut to their arm.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew to transport him, the press release states.

The man was taken to MUSC where he was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington Police investigating a death at an apartment complex.
Wilmington Police investigating death at apartment complex along Oleander Dr.
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence
Fire truck sirens generic
Pender County sues volunteer fire department, citing failures to perform safely and effectively
Courtesy of East Carolina University
ECU doctor working on drug that has potential to cure skin cancer
Survivors, supporters, and those currently fighting came out to support breast cancer awareness.
Thousands come out to run for breast cancer awareness