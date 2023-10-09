Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office warns community of potential rental listing scams

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a rental listing scam that is starting to go through the county.

“According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), scammers take over legitimate rental listings and make them their own. Scammers copy the pictures and descriptions of online rental listings, replace the agent’s contact information with their own, and post the phony ads on a new site. If you call or email about the rental you’ll reach a scammer, who may take your money for an application fee, deposit, first month’s rent, or vacation rental charge. Then, the scammer disappears, and you’re left with no place to move in to. Many times this money is taken via mobile payment services such as Venmo, or Apple Pay,” BCSO wrote in a Facebook post.

Detectives advise people to meet with the property owner or rental agent before sending money because a scammer will never agree to a meeting.

Other tips on how to spot and avoid this type of scam can be found here.

