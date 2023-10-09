Senior Connect
Breast cancer screening event set for Oct. 21 at MLK Center

Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness. (MGN)
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness. (Credit: National Cancer Institute)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Chapter of Links, Incorporated is inviting the community to a breast cancer screening and awareness event at the MLK Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Guests at “Links In Pink” can expect to see light refreshments, raffles, interactive games and breast cancer awareness demonstrations. Breast cancer survivor Mildred Bethea will be the featured speaker at 12:30 p.m.

The minimum age for a screening mammogram on the mobile van from Novant Health is 35 years of age, and appointments are recommended. You can make an appointment by calling (910) 721-1485.

Screening mammograms are covered as preventative care by most insurance plans, and the coordinator will file a claim with your insurance on your behalf for the mammogram.

The YWCA Lower Cape Fear and Novant Health are co-sponsors of the event.

