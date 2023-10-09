Senior Connect
61-year-old charged after biting man, lighting door on fire in separate incidents

A woman is facing assault and arson charges after punching her neighbor and trying to set his door frame on fire.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing assault and arson charges after punching her neighbor and trying to set his door frame on fire.

Jacqueline Jacques, 61, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree arson and first-degree assault and battery.

Charleston Police responded to Coming Street just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 23 in reference to an assault.

The victim told officers that a friend was leaving his apartment when Jacques pushed the door open and entered his apartment, a police report states.

The report states that Jacques punched the victim four or five times with a closed fist. The man reported being bitten by Jaques on the left forearm and having his necklace ripped off.

Police attempted to reach Jacques by knocking on her door, but the report states she did not answer. She was taken into custody after a search warrant was issued.

The report states Jacques had an outstanding warrant for arson stemming from an August incident with the same neighbor.

On Aug. 26, the man called police after smelling smoke. The man found his doorframe had been set on fire and said it was the second time his door had been set on fire.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

