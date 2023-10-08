Wilmington Police investigating death at apartment complex along Oleander Dr.
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has launched a death investigation after a person was found dead in an apartment at the Hawthorne at Oleander apartments.
This happened around 11 o’clock Sunday morning.
It’s not clear how the person died.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
