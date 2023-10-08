Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: chilly, especially for the mornings, in the new week

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Oct. 7, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A much-heralded fall cold front has passed, and your First Alert Forecast features some flannel-worthy morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s in the new week. With time, afternoon readings will recover to the deeper 70s to around 80, so keep your lighter layers available, too.

Rain odds will hold firm near zero into the new week. The next cold front, which will approach late in the week, looks to have a more substantial moisture supply than the last. For now, your First Alert Forecast carries low chances for Wednesday and Thursday and medium chances for Friday.

On the tropical weather front, the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe will bring some gusty showers to parts of Maine and eastern Canada through Monday. New tropical storm development is trending more probable in the eastern Atlantic Ocean; there are no definable Carolina threats at this time.

