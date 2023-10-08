Senior Connect
16-year-old among 2 killed in Horry County crash, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed after a crash involving two vehicles in Horry County early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck just before 2:10 a.m. in the area of Highway 701 and Bucksville Drive. The agency added that the crash did involve entrapment.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened when a 2008 Mazda coupe heading south on the highway crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2010 Volkswagen Passat.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy later identified the driver of the Mazda as Greg Duncan, of Conway - who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bellamy also identified the driver of the Volkswagen as 16-year-old Lea Simone Fignole, of Conway - who died after being taken to a hospital.

The coroner added that a passenger who was in the vehicle with Fignole was also taken to a hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Horry County Police Department was also at the scene.

