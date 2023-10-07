Thousands come out to run for breast cancer awareness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 1,300 people came out to support the annual Run for the Ta Tas race held Saturday morning in Mayfaire.

Run for the Ta Tas is a 5k and 1 mile race that helps raise money for organizations that aid in the fight against breast cancer.

“I’m out here to help raise awareness for breast cancer. And I’m also going through active treatment.,” said Megan Taiclet.

She found out she had cancer in July of 2023. Cancer runs in her family and she said it’s important for everyone to get regular screenings.

“Breast cancer is affecting so many young women now. So it’s important to get screened as soon as possible. Also, I hope it just raises awareness in the community. That you’re not invincible. This can happen to anyone, no matter how healthy you are,” said Taiclet.

Run for the Ta Tas is all about lifting up those who have been touched by breast cancer. This year the event had a record number of people register, all hoping to join in against the fight.

“It was important for me to show support because I know a lot of women that has had breast cancer. I know a lot of women that survived it. And I have known women that didn’t quite make it. And so in honor of them, I walk,” said Patricia Smith, an event participant.

Run for the Ta Tas was filled with laughter and celebration. The event also featured organizations like Love is Bald and Going Beyond in the Pink, along with a sponsorship from Wilmington Surgical Associates.

Brandi Harris came to participate in the race as a celebration of life. Saturday was her birthday and she made it one year cancer free. She said Run for the Ta Tas was a good event for the entire family and especially her children.

“They went through everything that I went through right beside me. They were super supportive and always helped me when I couldn’t help myself. And so it was honestly good to be excited with them for them to be excited to be here because they’ve been looking forward to it,” said Harris

Run for the Ta Tas has been going on since 2009. Over 120 cancer survivors came out to run on Saturday.

" Honestly, it’s kind of like a celebration. For my one year cancer free. I wanted to do something with my family and support the cause,” Harris.

