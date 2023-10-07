Senior Connect
Museum of Coastal Carolina to host fourth annual Festival of Trees

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina is holding the fourth annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 9 through Dec. 31.

The event is a festive and family-friendly holiday activity to help support the Ocean Isle Museum Foundation and other sponsors to raise funds and community awareness for organizations of causes such as veterans services, wildlife preservation, health services and more.

Attendees will be able to walk through the museum and admire trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofits and even vote for and bid on their favorite trees.

“Each visitor receives one ballot to vote for their favorite tree, and visitors who want to increase preferred trees’ chances of winning can purchase additional ballots. Decorated trees are also silent auction items, all visitors are encouraged to bid, and the highest bidders will take possession of decorated trees once the Festival concludes,” the Museum of Coastal Carolina wrote in a press release.

The winner of the favorite tree contest will be announced on Dec. 23. The event will also be included at HoliDAY at the Museum, an all-day celebration for the family on Nov. 24, along with a visit from White Beard the Pirate Santa.

Festival of Trees admission is free with Museum admission: $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children 3-12. The event is open to the public Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. except for Dec. 24.

