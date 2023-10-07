First Alert Forecast: embracing fall vibes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast kicks off the weekend with an approaching cold front, bringing rain/thunderstorm chances of 20% to 30% early this morning. By this afternoon, the front will have passed through, bringing partly cloudy skies and drier conditions. Today’s highs will flirt in the upper 70s to lower 80s, while lows will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’s time to break out your fall attire for Sunday as mostly sunny skies and temperatures peaking in the upper 60s are in store. Along with cooler temperatures, dew points will dance in the 30s generating a crisp feeling in the air. Perfect apple and pumpkin picking weather! These conditions will create a more traditional autumn feel, especially into the evening with lows in the upper 40s.

Looking at the tropics, Philippe has transitioned into a post-tropical cyclone and is finally making its northward journey. Philippe is likely to head towards eastern New England or Canada by Sunday. Additionally, there’s a wave making its way off the coast of Africa with high development odds over the next week. As of now, no definable threats to the Carolinas.

Stay prepared for the last two months of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.