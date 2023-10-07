Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Board of Elections opens absentee ballot requests

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Board of Elections has opened its absentee ballot requests for the municipal elections until Tuesday, Oct. 31.

To request a ballot, visit the NC Absentee Ballot Portal or print the request form here. Ballots can only be requested until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Residents must vote in the presence of 2 witnesses who are at least 18 or a Notary.

Return the ballot and either a copy of your photo ID or the Photo ID Exception Form by Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 7, or have the ballot postmarked by Nov. 7.

If mailed, it must be received by Monday, Nov. 13.

