Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas Cowboys football game.(Haley & Tyler Waterman/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Novant Health facility.
Novant Health reducing workforce by 160 positions system-wide
The project has been in the works for 25 years.
New Military Cutoff Road extension causing traffic delays, safety concerns one week after opening
Iron Kitchen Holdings: “The Crazy Italian” Savory Funnel Cake
A sneak peek at the latest food creations coming to the N.C. State Fair
Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421
Market Street reopens near New Centre Drive after telecommunications line falls onto roadway

Latest News

Just one week after opening, residents say a four-mile stretch of road between Market Street...
New Military Cutoff Road extension causing traffic delays, safety concerns one week after opening
Law enforcement responds to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church.
4 members of Florida family are sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church
Whiteville High School
Two more students charged after bomb threats at schools in Columbus Co.
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages enters final day with no deal in sight