Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Welcome Home Angel to host two fundraisers on Oct. 20

Welcome Home Angel will hold a pair of fundraisers at Landfall Country Club on Friday. Oct. 20,...
Welcome Home Angel will hold a pair of fundraisers at Landfall Country Club on Friday. Oct. 20, as part of its “All Day for Angels” event.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Welcome Home Angel will hold a pair of fundraisers at Landfall Country Club on Friday. Oct. 20, as part of its “All Day for Angels” event.

The first event with be a brunch, which kicks off with a cocktail reception at 11 a.m. The brunch begins at noon and will feature Karen E. Laine of HGTV’s Good Bones as the guest speaker.

The Go ‘All In’ for Angels Casino Night will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the Landfall Country Club. “The Celebrity’s Magician” Carl Michael will perform.

“Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Welcome Home Angel’s annual brunch helps us carry out our mission to renovate living spaces for children in the Cape Fear region who are chronically ill, physically injured, or have significant developmental disabilities with the necessary accommodations to create safe, functional, and engaging living spaces,” a news release states.

Tickets for the brunch can be found here.

Form more information and tickets for Casino Night, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Novant Health facility.
Novant Health reducing workforce by 160 positions system-wide
Catherine Louise Crouch
Woman charged with felony death by vehicle after crash on U.S. 421
Iron Kitchen Holdings: “The Crazy Italian” Savory Funnel Cake
A sneak peek at the latest food creations coming to the N.C. State Fair
Market Street reopens near New Centre Drive after telecommunications line falls onto roadway
The project has been in the works for 25 years.
New Military Cutoff Road extension causing traffic delays, safety concerns one week after opening

Latest News

Just one week after opening, residents say a four-mile stretch of road between Market Street...
New Military Cutoff Road extension causing traffic delays, safety concerns one week after opening
The event will include a 1-mile and 5k run along with a post race party. (MGN)
Annual Run for the Ta Tas to take place at Mayfaire
The project has been in the works for 25 years.
New Military Cutoff Road extension causing traffic delays, safety concerns one week after opening
James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, was arrested in Hoke County and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested months after Robeson County murder