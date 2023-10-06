Welcome Home Angel to host two fundraisers on Oct. 20

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Welcome Home Angel will hold a pair of fundraisers at Landfall Country Club on Friday. Oct. 20, as part of its “All Day for Angels” event.

The first event with be a brunch, which kicks off with a cocktail reception at 11 a.m. The brunch begins at noon and will feature Karen E. Laine of HGTV’s Good Bones as the guest speaker.

The Go ‘All In’ for Angels Casino Night will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the Landfall Country Club. “The Celebrity’s Magician” Carl Michael will perform.

“Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Welcome Home Angel’s annual brunch helps us carry out our mission to renovate living spaces for children in the Cape Fear region who are chronically ill, physically injured, or have significant developmental disabilities with the necessary accommodations to create safe, functional, and engaging living spaces,” a news release states.

Tickets for the brunch can be found here.

Form more information and tickets for Casino Night, click here.

