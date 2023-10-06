Senior Connect
Two more students charged after bomb threats at schools in Columbus Co.

Whiteville High School
Whiteville High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two additional students in Columbus County were charged following bomb threats at schools this week, per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A CCSO representative said Friday that charges have been obtained for one student from Whiteville High School and another student at West Columbus High School, and that juvenile petitions are pending.

A student was charged on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in connection to a false bomb threat at Central Middle School.

Student charged after false bomb threat at middle school in Whiteville

