Two more students charged after bomb threats at schools in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two additional students in Columbus County were charged following bomb threats at schools this week, per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A CCSO representative said Friday that charges have been obtained for one student from Whiteville High School and another student at West Columbus High School, and that juvenile petitions are pending.

A student was charged on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in connection to a false bomb threat at Central Middle School.

