Port City United working to help people meet career goals through Connected to Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurship program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United is working to eliminate barriers for people who want to further their education and careers.

Many families simply don’t have the extra money to get a college degree or trade certification—but the Connected to Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurship program—otherwise known as CTE³—can help.

“We’re providing opportunities for residents that’s in our target zones to go back and receive certifications at cape fear community college,” PCU Director Rashad Gattison said.

Gattison says there’s some strict criteria that applicants need to meet in order to be considered for the program.

“Staying within a mile within impact zones, seven impact schools, and basically being able to go through the process, having your GED, having your high school diploma. So, we’re working with you to get through all those all those requirements. And after you get those requirements, we’re going to get a case manager to make sure that you get through, it’s not going to be easy, but definitely is going to be worth it,” Gattison said.

The seven Impact Zone schools are:

International School at Gregory

Snipes Academy of Art and Design

Forest Hills Global Elementary

Rachel Freeman School of Engineering

D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy

Williston Middle School

New Hanover High School

Gattison says it’s also dependent on things like the size of your family and your income.

They already have 10 applicants from a soft launch of the program a few weeks ago—but Gattison says no one is officially in the program yet.

He’s encouraging more people to take advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s great to offer opportunities for people in impoverished communities or that come from tough backgrounds, the opportunity to build their education and to be able to get certification so they can make yourself more attractive for the working community,” Gattison said. “We want to help you be sustainable. We want to help you move forward in the world take advantage that opportunity.”

There’s no set number of people that will be accepted into the program, Gattison said they will help people until funding for the program runs out. WECT has reached out to the county to find out how much money has been allocated for this program with PCU.

“We have a couple of partner organizations that also want to help us pay for a certain set of certifications. So, they might help us extend it to more people,” Gattison added.

If you’re interested in applying for the program, you can contact the PCU connect center at 910-798-4444. Click here for more information.

