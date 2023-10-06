Pet of the Week: Unnamed kitten from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, four-month-old domestic shorthair kitten is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

According to her handlers, this adorable kitten is full of personality and likes to play.

She has received the feline distemper and rabies vaccines and is microchipped and dewormed. The kitten is also up-to-date on her flea prevention.

Those interested in adopting her are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

This adorable kitten is full of personality and likes to play. (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

